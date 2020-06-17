HARTFORD

11-Day-Old Baby, Mom Missing From Hartford; Baby’s Dad Wanted for Questioning

Silver Alerts have been issued for an 11-day-old baby and her mother who are missing from Hartford and the baby's dad is wanted for questioning.

Hartford Police said 11-day-old Heavenly Smith and her mother, 18-year-old Kiana Quiroz were reported missing by a Department of Children and Families social worker on Tuesday. DCF last saw both Heavenly and Quiroz on Sunday at 8 a.m. in Hartford.

Both were last seen with the baby's father, 27-year-old James Smith, officers said.

Hartford Police

There is potential that the three are together and are likely to either be in Hartford or Waterbury, authorities said.

DCF learned information that Heavenly and Quiroz were in Waterbury. When police responded to the address provided by DCF, they could not find them, police added.

Smith has two active domestic violence-related warrants and is wanted for questioning, officers said.

"It is not believed that they were taken against their will or foul play is involved, but he may have information to their whereabouts," police wrote on a flier for Smith.

Investigators said Smith is known to drive a white Subaru station wagon with misused Connecticut license plate 808XYH.

