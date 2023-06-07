Bridgeport

Several people, pets displaced after lightning strikes home in Bridgeport, Conn.

bridgeport fire truck
NBCConnecticut.com

Eleven people and six pets are displaced after lightning struck a multi-family home in Bridgeport on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a three-story home on Mountain Grove Street around 6 p.m. after getting a report of a home that had been struck by lightning during storms passing in the area.

According to firefighters, the lightning struck the chimney and caused moderate damage to the roof and third floor apartment.

Initial reports said there was a fire in the basement, but fire crews said no fire was found.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At this time, the Red Cross is assisting 10 adults, one child and six pets.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us