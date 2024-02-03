11 people arrested during pro-Palestine protest in Maine

Almost a dozen people were arrested at a protest in Portland, Maine, on Friday afternoon.

The protest showing support for Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Israel started at around 1:30 p.m., according to NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine.

Portland police say protestors blocked both Exit 7 ramps for Interstate 295, impacting traffic.

According to News Center Maine, police cleared the offramp shortly before 2:30 p.m. to allow vehicles off the highway and were heard telling the protesters they would be arrested if they did not move.

Several people who were sitting in the road and apparently refused to move were seen taken into custody by police shortly thereafter.

The 11 people arrested were charged with obstructing a public way, and they were taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

News Center Maine identified them as:

Mark Roman, 76, of Solon

Sophia Fuller, 77, of Belfast

Abigail Fuller, 63, of Portland

Jamila Fuller, 69, of Waldo

Paige Milligan, 34, of Brunswick

Lisa Savage, 69, of Solon

Roryalice Hoecker, 29, of Portland

Haley Marchant, 33, of Old Orchard Beach

Hallie Herz, 25, of Portland

Yusef Ebrahim, 27, of Portland

Natalie Joyce, 25, of Waterville

Police left the area at around 3 p.m. when the road was reopened.