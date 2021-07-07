13 Cuban Migrants Rescued After Boat Capsizes Near Key West, 9 Others Missing

The survivors told the Coast Guard that they left Cuba with 22 people aboard the vessel, and that seven men and two women were still missing

U.S. Coast Guard

A good Samaritan and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued 13 Cuban migrants after their vessel capsized near Key West, but officials said another nine people are missing.

The nine men and four women were rescued after the vessel capsized about 26 miles southeast of Key West around 8 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a boater reported finding four people in the water.

Two Coast Guard cutters were still searching for the nine missing, officials said Wednesday.

