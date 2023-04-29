border patrol

Migrants in Custody After Smuggling Boat Found Off the Coast of Miami

Thirteen migrants have been taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found by US Border Patrol agents.

The vessel was intercepted by USBP on Saturday near Key Biscayne.

Officials say the migrants are from Cuba, China, Ecuador, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Authorities have not said if a suspected smuggler was arrested.

An investigation is now underway.

