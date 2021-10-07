14-Year-Old Shot in Waterbury, Conn. Home May be Connected to Other Shootings: Police

Someone shot into a home on Angel Drive in Waterbury early Thursday morning and struck a 14-year-old in the back, according to police.

Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said it was one of three similar shootings in the city within an hour overnight.

The first shooting happened on Cassidy Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. The second was on Whitewood Road, then followed by the shooting on Angel Drive.

In all three shootings, someone using a 9mm handgun fired into a residence, Spagnolo said.

Police are looking into the possibility that the shootings are all connected.

"We believe this is an isolated incident. We are looking into the fact that this may be retaliatory for the first shooting on Cassidy," Spagnolo said of the shooting on Angel Drive.

The chief also said that the residences where the three shootings happened are all familiar to the police department. He said young people known to be involved with auto theft and group violence live at the homes.

"We have two kids involved in this particular incident. That is an investigation right now. They were recently charged with weapons violations as juveniles and released from detention back to our communities. There’s a problem," Spagnolo said.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to Waterbury Hospital and then transferred to Connecticut Children's in Hartford. He is in stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Waterbury police detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.