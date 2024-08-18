15-year-old bicyclist killed in Maine crash

A teenager is dead after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Sabattus, Maine.

NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine reports that Sabattus police and fire crews responded to Litchfield Road and Hillside Drive around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist that closed part of Route 126.

A preliminary investigation shows the bicyclist reportedly had left Hillside Drive and was heading west on Litchfield Road when he was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck being driven by a 35-year-year-old man from Portland, News Center Maine reports.

The teen was brought to Central Maine Medical Center, where he later died, police said. He has since been identified as 15-year-old Tristan Boyd, of Sabattus, according to News Center Maine.

The Chevy driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said, and alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Family members are now grieving this enormous loss, remembering Boyd as a larger-than-life kid who loved his family. They say he died doing what he loved, riding around town.

"Tristan was a beautiful soul who woke up every day determined to be better than the day before," Whitney Bouchard, his mom, told News Center Maine. "He was thoughtful, fun, curious, adventurous, and dedicated to his family. He was a free spirit that nobody could hold back. He was my everything, and my whole purpose in this world. Not a day will go by that I won't carry him with me. Forever."

"He was incredibly kind. He would’ve given the shirt off his back," Megan Boyd, his aunt, told News Center Maine. "He was just a good kid who loved his family."

Boyd also loved basketball, music and computers, and his freedom outside, including riding four-wheelers and his bike.