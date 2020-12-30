maine fire

150-Year-Old Bible Spared From Fire at Maine Church

The Bible was saved from a fire at the United Methodist Church in Unity

Firefighters responding to a fire at a church in Unity saved the building — and a 150-year-old Bible.

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at United Methodist Church at 29 Depot Street Tuesday around 6 p.m. While they were able to fully extinguish the blaze and no one was injured, the building sustained heavy interior damage, News Center Maine reported.

According to Centralmaine.com, firefighters were able to save a 150-year-old Bible, which suffered minor water damage.

“Our crews did a phenomenal job to get it knocked down and save what we saved,” Unity Fire Chief Blaine Parsons, said according to the publication. “There’s heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the inside of the church. It was actually a really good save for an old building.”

The fire at the church was the latest in a rash of fires in the small Maine town that remain under investigation.

The other two fires under investigation occurred at a mobile home located at 30 Turner Court.

The first of the two fires there was reported at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 22. Firefighters returned to the same address four days later at 6:30 p.m. for the second reported blaze.

Anyone with information about these fires are asked to contact the Fire Marshal's Office at 207-624-7076 and ask to speak to Sgt. Joel Davis.

