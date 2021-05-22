China

16 Die in Extreme Weather in in China Cross-Country Race

Mountain Road Toward Yellow River Stone Forest National Geological Park
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Rescuers in China say at least 16 people have died and five are missing in extreme weather during a mountain marathon cross-country race in the country's northwest.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency said hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the 100-kilometer (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It said participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature. Some went missing and the race was halted.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Scituate 2 hours ago

Search Underway for Woman Missing From Overturned Boat in Scituate

AAPI Heritage Month 2 hours ago

Through Music, Berklee Students Rally in Copley Square to ‘Stop Asian Hate'

Early Sunday, 16 people were found dead and the search for five more is underway, Xinhua said. More than 700 rescuers are taking part.

Xinhua said a total of 172 people joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

China
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us