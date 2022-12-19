New Haven

16-Year-Old Killed While Riding Bike in New Haven, Conn.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed while riding his bike in New Haven Monday night.

Authorities were called to Valley Street and Harper Avenue at about 4:20 p.m.

Police said a teenage boy was found face down on the ground. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead. The teen is a New Haven resident.

Police said the suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan before officers got to the scene.

"It's a very sad day that we lose such a young person to gunfire," Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

Authorities believe somebody talked to the teen before the shooting. They're investigating whether or not the incident was targeted.

"At this time, we have a lot of good leads. The community has been completely helpful," Jacobson said.

There's a large police presence in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

