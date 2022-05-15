17-Year-Old Stabbed To Death, 3 Others Hurt During Fight in Shelton, CT: Police

A 17-year-old was stabbed to death during a fight in Shelton Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive just before midnight and found several teens outside of a home there.

Police said they found four stabbing victims who were treated and taken to the hospital. One of the victims, a 17-year-old, was later pronounced dead. Police have not released his identity.

The teen was a junior at Fairfield Prep, according to a school spokesperson. The school released a statement Sunday afternoon:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It is with profound sadness that the Fairfield Prep community mourns the sudden loss of one of our juniors. As the school responds to our grieving community, we hold him and his family and friends in our prayers at this difficult time."

There is no word on the conditions of the other stabbing victims.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Shelton detectives have taken over the investigation along with the Milford State's Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Shelton Police Detective Bureau at (203) 924-1544.