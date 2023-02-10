lottery

18-Year-Old Wins $48 Million Jackpot on Her First-Ever Lottery Ticket

Juliette Lamour is the youngest person to win such a big prize in Canadian lottery history.

GETTY IMAGES

Beginner's luck?

Juliette Lamour, 18, hit a lotto jackpot on her first try, winning $48 million Canadian dollars (nearly $36 million USD).

She is now the youngest person to win such a big prize in Canadian lottery history.

Her grandfather told her to buy a lottery ticket after she turned 18, she said during a ceremony at Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation on Feb. 3.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The university student was working as a pharmacy assistant when she found out that she had won a day after the draw. Her boss checked her numbers on a mobile app and fell to his knees before telling her she won, Lamour said.

She started counting all the zeroes and said she was “in shock” and “didn’t know how to react.” 

After Lamour realized she had won the entire LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot, the first person she called was her mother, screaming, “I won the lottery!”

U.S. & World

Health & Science 24 mins ago

Celebs Tout Ice Baths, But Science on Benefits Is Lukewarm

Pentagon 42 mins ago

White House: Pentagon Downed Unknown Object Flying in US Airspace Off Alaska Coastline

When asked about her plan for the prize money, she said she would keep friends and family in mind but that her priority was finishing her biology report that night.

Lamour, who lives in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, plans to attend the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University and practice in the area.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

This article tagged under:

lotteryCanada
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us