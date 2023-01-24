Florida Keys

$2.3 Million Worth of Cocaine Washes Up on Florida Beach

The drug packages, which contained around 146 pounds of cocaine, were found by Good Samaritans

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Packages containing $2.3 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in the Florida Keys over the weekend, authorities said.

The drug packages, which contained around 146 pounds of cocaine, were found by Good Samaritans, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said the cocaine was found in two separate incidents on Big Pine Key.

Three bundles, each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds, were found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.

Another 25 bundles with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds were found just offshore of Big Pine Key.

The drugs were turned over to Border Patrol custody.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysFlorida
