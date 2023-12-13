Virginia

2 arrested after Virginia elementary students ate gummy bears from a fentanyl-laced bag, authorities said

The student brought the candy in a plastic bag from home, according to WSLS

By NBC News

Five students were taken to the hospital after experiencing a "reaction" to gummy bears eaten at lunch

Two people were arrested after seven Virginia elementary school students "experienced a reaction" after eating gummy bears from a bag that was laced with fentanyl, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Central Elementary School in Amherst County called the county School Resource Officer on Tuesday after learning the students had eaten something during lunch and needed medical attention, the sheriff's office said.

It was later determined that all seven fourth-graders had eaten gummy bears that one student brought to school and shared at lunch, according to NBC News affiliate WSLS.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The student brought the candy in a plastic bag from home, according to WSLS.

Five were taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. Two were transported by EMS, and the other three were taken by their parents.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Virginia
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us