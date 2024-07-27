2024 Paris Olympics

2 swimmers with Connecticut ties win silver medals at the Paris Olympics

Multiple Connecticut swimmers competed in the pool at the Paris Olympics on Saturday and two won silver medals.

Kate Douglass competed on the US team for the 4x100 freestyle relay in the preliminary heats. Gretchen Walsh, who grew up in Greenwich, didn't swim in the preliminary, but would swim with the team in the final later in the day.

Team USA's Gretchen Walsh sets an Olympic record in the women's 100m butterfly.

Team USA placed second in the qualifying heat on Saturday and advanced to the final.


In the final, Douglass and Walsh both swam for Team USA, along with Simone Manuel and Torri Huske. The team won silver with an American record time of 3:30.20. Australia took home gold and China took home bronze.

Douglass is from Pelham, New York, but trained at the Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in Stamford.

Walsh made her Olympic debut in Paris and also swam in the 100m butterfly, where she set a new Olympic record in the semifinals.

Her sister, Alex Walsh, is also competing in the Olympic pool in Paris.

Ridgefield's Kieran Smith also competed in the men's 400m freestyle on Saturday, but did not qualify for the next round. This was the same event where he won his bronze medal three years ago.

