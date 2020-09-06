2 Dead After Crash in New Haven

Two people have died after a car accident in New Haven Sunday morning.

New Haven police and fire responded to a single car accident on Middletown Avenue near Front Street just after 1 a.m.

"Two occupants of the crashed vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene," said Captain Anthony Duff. Police have identified the two people as a 21-year-old New Haven woman and a 23-year-old New Haven man. Their names have not been released.

Investigators said before the crash, they believe the man and the woman were traveling in a Honda Civic on Middletown Avenue when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

Both the man and the woman were ejected upon impact, authorities added. They were the only two occupants of the car and no other injuries were reported, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses who have not already spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.