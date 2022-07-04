2 Firefighters Injured Battling Grocery Store Fire in Hartford, Conn.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after getting injured battling a fire at a grocery store in Hartford early Monday morning.

Officials said the fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. at a building on Ashley Street. There is a grocery store called Sigourney Market on the first floor and vacant apartments are on the second floor.

Crews at the scene had to go defensively and fight the fire from the outside of the building. At one point, authorities said part of the building collapsed and a storage area is damaged.

The metal roof of the building is making it a challenging fire to put out, fire officials said. It is holding a lot of hot spots and crews are working to extinguish them.

According to officials, two firefighters were taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.