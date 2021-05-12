1 Firefighter Dead, 3 Injured Battling House Fire in New Haven

One firefighter has died, another is in critical condition and two others are injured after responding to fight a fire at a home on Valley Street in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, fire officials said one firefighter reported being lost and disoriented and a team that searched for the fire found two firefighters unconscious on the second floor.

One firefighter died from injuries. The department is not releasing his name because they are notifying the family.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said he hired the firefighter and wants him to be remembered for doing what he loved to do and for people to know that he sacrificed his life to save someone else.

“Since he was a child, he wanted to be a firefighter,” he said.

One of the injured firefighters was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, which operates a burn unit. Hospital officials said he is in critical condition.

“It is a very difficult time in our department. Many of our members are hurting. We ask that the public keep them in their prayers,” Alston said.

The fire chief said the firefighters who battled the fire did exactly what they were supposed to do and when their brothers were in trouble, they went and got them.

“This is such a challenging time for our community and to lose someone that is truly a hero, that went into harm’s way to ensure the safety of others, this will be something that impacts us for months and years to come, but I am proud to be a part of the city of New Haven and a fire department that has responded with such compassion to the lose of a very important member of our fire department in the community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Firefighters responded to the home at 12:45 a.m and rescued two people. One was treated at the scene and another, an 84-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Alston said the fire is under investigation.

“We lost a member of our fire department today and a member of our community, and I wanted to take a moment to say how proud I am of the way that the chief and the fire department have come together and supported the family at the hospital tonight, and at the fire station,” Elicker said.

Whenever there is a death, the state medical examiner, the state police fire marshal, and the state’s attorney are called in, Alston said.