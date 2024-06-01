Meriden

2 injured, including 1 in critical condition, after head-on crash in Conn.

NBCConnecticut.com

Two people are injured, including one who is in critical condition, after a head-on crash in Meriden on Friday night.

Several 911 calls reported a head-on collision in the 300 block of Cook Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Investigators said a Subaru Impreza was traveling north on Cook Avenue when it collided head-on with a Mercury Mountaineer that was heading south.

The male driver of the Impreza was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The female driver of the Mountaineer had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Meriden Crash Reconstruction Unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201 or by email at jvazquez@meridenct.gov or Sgt. Kery at akery@meridenct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Meriden
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us