2 injured, including 1 in critical condition, after head-on crash in Conn.

Two people are injured, including one who is in critical condition, after a head-on crash in Meriden on Friday night.

Several 911 calls reported a head-on collision in the 300 block of Cook Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators said a Subaru Impreza was traveling north on Cook Avenue when it collided head-on with a Mercury Mountaineer that was heading south.

The male driver of the Impreza was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The female driver of the Mountaineer had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Meriden Crash Reconstruction Unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201 or by email at jvazquez@meridenct.gov or Sgt. Kery at akery@meridenct.gov.