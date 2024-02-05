Beacon Falls

2 children killed, 3 adults injured in Beacon Falls, Conn. crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two children have died and three adults are injured after a crash on Route 8 North in Beacon Falls on Sunday.

State police said a 33-year-old man from Stratford was driving a Honda near exit 23 around 3:30 p.m. when he was rear-ended by a 40-year-old man from Oxford driving a Ford F600 truck.

After the crash, both vehicles landed against a concrete barrier between the left shoulder and left lane of the highway.

Two children inside of the Honda were transported to Waterbury Hospital and later died of their injuries, according to troopers. The children have been identified as 6-year-old Laura Vitoria Alves Brito and 3-year-old Riquelme Alves Brito, both of Bridgeport.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver of the Honda and his 25-year-old female passenger were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound side of the highway was closed for several hours between exits 23 and 25. It has since fully reopened.

U.S. & World

Congress 12 mins ago

Border security, Ukraine aid: Here's what's in the $118 billion bipartisan Senate package

Syria 4 hours ago

At least 6 Kurdish fighters killed in drone attack on Syrian base housing US troops

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone that may have information should contact Trooper Daniel McCue #792 at CSP Troop I at (203) 393-4200 or by email at daniel.mccue@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Beacon Falls
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us