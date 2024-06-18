Colorado

2 killed as twin-engine airplane crashes in Colorado mobile home park

All residents of the mobile home park were accounted for, police said in a social media post. The fire also burned several outbuildings.

By The Associated Press

Two people were killed when a twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed in a residential area in north-central Colorado on Monday, starting a fire that burned two mobile homes, officials said.

The pilot and a passenger died when the Cessna 421 went down near the Steamboat Springs Airport just before 4:30 p.m., Steamboat Springs police said. The airplane can have up to seven seats.

The plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont, Colorado, and was on its way to Ogden, Utah, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues, fire officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

