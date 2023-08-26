EAST HARTFORD

2 men injured in assault, apparent kidnapping incident in East Hartford, CT

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

Two men are injured after an incident involving an assault and a kidnapping in East Hartford early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Burnside Avenue just after midnight for two men who had been assaulted in a parking lot.

Police said one man had been assaulted, had his wrists bound by the suspects and was then put in his own vehicle.

According to police, a second man was taken by the suspects as officers were arriving to the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Later in the morning, East Hartford Police were notified by Wethersfield Police that the man who had been taken earlier had been found in Wethersfield.

Both men suffered minor injuries.

At this time, investigators said the attack appears targeted. There is no immediate threat to the public.

U.S. & World

dogs 16 mins ago

International Dog Day 2023: History, significance and things to know before adopting a dog

Oklahoma 5 hours ago

4 hurt after gunman opens fire during Oklahoma high school football game, police say

The investigation remains active and is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us