2 NY men missing after boat sinks in Long Island Sound off Westport, Conn.

Two men from New York are missing after a small fishing boat sank off Westport on Sunday morning, according to police, and the search for them resumed Monday morning.

Five people were on the boat, which was anchored near Cockenoe Island in Long Island Sound, went it started to sink in choppy waters around 9:30 a.m.

A boater found a man standing on a buoy near the island around 4 p.m. and another male and female were pulled from the water nearby, police said.

The three were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but it was learned that there had been five people on a boat and two men from Spring Valley, New York were still missing, police said.

Several agencies searched the area, but could not find the two other people in the water. The search was suspended around 9 p.m. and resumed Monday morning.

Westport police said the U.S. Coast Guard Marine and Air Units as well as Suffolk County Air Unit are helping in the search.

Police said a significant language barrier has hampered their ability to identify the two missing men and they are working with translators to assist with this investigation.

Any boaters who were in the area of Cockenoe Island between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday are asked to call Westport police at 203-341-6000.