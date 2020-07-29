TripAdvisor

2 New England Beaches Included on List of Top 25 Beaches in the US

Ogunquit Beach and Race Point Beach made the list of Top 25 beaches from across the country

By Melanie Tymn

Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit, Maine, and Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts have been listed on TripAdvisor's Top 25 Beaches.

The popular travel company compiled a list of the highest-rated beaches in the country by travelers.

In a review under Ogunquit Beach, Krbnsol wrote "Our favorite New England beach. Great for walking, soaking up the sun, people watching, and swimming if you dare brave the cold water."

Ogunquit Beach was listed number 15 and Race Point Beach is listed number 21 on the list.

"The beach itself is very nice - clean, not crowded and seals visible in April and October, when I visited. In April I also saw whale spouts from shore which was very cool!" said reviewer Kelley S. on Race Point Beach.

