Florida Keys

2 People Found Dead, 8 Rescued and More Missing in Waters Off Florida Keys

Crews searching for others who may be in the water

By NBC 6

US Coast Guard
David McNew/Getty Images

Two people have been found dead, eight others were rescued and a search for survivors was underway in waters off the Florida Keys Friday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

Coast Guard officials said crews had responded to reports of people in the water off the coasts of the Lower Florida Keys.

At least two people were dead and eight others rescued, and crews were searching for five others who may be in the water.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials haven't said who the people are. Customs and Border Patrol officers and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were assisting.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysFlorida
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us