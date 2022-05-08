Maine

2 People Struck and Killed by Amtrak Train in Maine

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. in the southern Maine town of Biddeford

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

Two people were killed by an Amtrak train Sunday in southern Maine, according to police.

A police dispatcher told News Center Maine that the train hit the two people around 11 a.m. about 1,000 feet from Maine Street in Biddeford. Eighty-one people were on board the train, which was traveling from Boston to Brunswick, Maine.

Passengers were transferred onto a bus after the train was stalled for at least 90 minutes. The incident also caused several other Amtrak trains to be delayed.

"Amtrak train 691 was traveling from Boston to Brunswick at approximately 11 am when individuals who were trespassing on the track came into contact with the train east of Saco," Amtrak said in a statement. "There were no reported injuries to the passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with the Biddeford Police Department to investigate the incident."

The identities of the two who died were not immediately released.

