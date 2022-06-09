Pennsylvania

2 Workers Rescued After Falling Into Chocolate Tank at Mars Wrigley Facility

On Thursday, around 2 p.m., first responders were called to the Mars Wrigley Confectionery on 295 Brown Street in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. 

By David Chang

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Crews rescued two workers who fell into a tank full of chocolate at a Mars Wrigley facility in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. 

On Thursday, around 2 p.m., first responders were called to the Mars Wrigley Confectionery on 295 Brown Street in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. 

They found two workers who were trapped inside a tank full of chocolate. The workers were rescued and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

Mars Wrigley manufactures several popular chocolates and candies, including M&Ms, Mars bars, Milky Way bars, Skittles, Snickers and Twix.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaChocolateElizabethtownM&MMars Wrigley
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us