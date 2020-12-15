2-Year-Old Boy Abandoned Outside Mississippi Goodwill With a Note

Police in Mississippi said a 2-year-old boy was abandoned outside a Goodwill in Southaven with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note, NBC News reports.

The child was found outside the Goodwill drop-off just before 10 a.m. on Monday, police said. He was unable to give officers his name or the names of his parents or family members, the department said in a Facebook post. A handwritten note on a paper towel read: "child abandoned... no phone number for mom."

Surveillance cameras in the area captured a man and a woman who authorities believed were involved in the incident. Investigators were able to find one of the suspects after receiving numerous tips from the community.

"We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper," police chief Macon Moore said in a statement.

