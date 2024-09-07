A 2-year-old boy was stabbed to death by his 6-year-old brother inside an Illinois residence Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded just before 5:05 p.m. to a home in Joliet, Illinois for reports of a child who had been stabbed.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 2-year-old boy who had sustained multiple stab wounds, with a preliminary investigation determining he was stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother, officials said.

The 2-year-old boy was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

According to authorities, the victim's family is cooperating with the investigation, with the Department of Children and Family Services working with detectives regarding the incident.

DCFS later confirmed that the department had "one other incident" involving the family in recent years.

There was no further information available.