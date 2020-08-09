shooting

DC Police Confirm 20 People Injured, Including 1 Dead in Overnight Shooting

By NBCWashington Staff

NBCWashington

A shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday left 20 people injured, including one dead, after multiple people opened gunfire on a large gathering, police say.

Police responded to a shooting at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at 33rd St. and Dubois Place with multiple gunshot victims.

Several of the injured were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition. Others sustained graze wounds, according to police.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump Aug 7

Virus Updates: President Trump Signs Executive Orders on Economic Relief

shark 17 hours ago

Virus-Quieted Oceans Open Window for Shark Week Researchers

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Video posted to social media shows someone opening fire on the crowd and people fleeing the scene.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

This article tagged under:

shootingDC
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us