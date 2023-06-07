2023 French Open women's semifinals how to watch, schedule, odds

A 2023 French Open champion will be crowned over the weekend.

But for the four remaining women in the draw, the winner's trophy and paycheck are still far away.

Whether in the stands of Philippe-Chatrier or from the comfort of your home, you'll want to catch the intense action as it unfolds this weekend.

So here's everything you need to know about the French Open women's semifinal, including how to watch and some of the odds:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Who is in the 2023 French Open women's semifinal?

The semifinals will feature No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. unseeded Karolína Muchová.

When is the 2023 French Open women's semifinal?

The first semifinal, featuring Sabalenka-Muchová will be at approximately 9 a.m. ET while Świątek-Haddad Maia will follow.

Where is the 2023 French Open women's semifinal?

Both of the women's semifinals will take place on the stadium court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France.

How to watch the 2023 French Open women's semifinal:

The women's semifinal will be streamed on NBC and Peacock, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Tennis Channel will cover the action ahead of NBC's broadcast.

Who is expected to win the 2023 French Open?

French Open defending champion Iga Świątek is expected to win the French Open, according to our partner PointsBet.

The 22-year-old Pole is clearly very comfortable on the clay this year and has yet to drop a set en route to the semifinals.

It is expected to be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 seed final with Świątek most likely facing Sabalenka for the championship. In the 8 times the two stars have faced, Świątek has won five times. Sabalenka won the duo's last match up on May 5 in three sets, however.

Here are where the remaining three women fall, odds-wise:

Aryna Sabalenka, +250

Karolína Muchová , +1800

Beatriz Haddad Maia, +2500

When is the 2023 French Open women's final?

The French Open women's final will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. The action will be available on NBC and Peacock.

Who is in the 2023 French Open women's final?

The French Open women's final will be between the winners of Sabalenka-Muchová and Świątek-Haddad Maia.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.