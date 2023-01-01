What to Know A New Year's Day tradition moves to Jan. 2 in 2023.

Expect sunny skies in Pasadena with temperatures in the mid-40s.

The parade begins on Colorado Boulevard at 8 a.m. with a performance by Fitz and the Tantrums.

Pasadena will be in the nation’s spotlight Monday when the 134th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade rolls down a sun-splashed Colorado Boulevard.

The parade and Rose Bowl football game usually held on New Year's Day will be Jan. 2 this year.

Here's what to know.

When is the 2023 Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade is a New Year’s Day tradition, but not this year. The event is on Monday in keeping with another Tournament of Roses' tradition — never holding the event on a Sunday. The parade will begin at 8 a.m. California time on Monday with an opening performance by Fitz and The Tantrums on the Honda float “Forever Determined.”

How can I watch the 2023 Rose Parade?

The 134th Rose Parade will air live on NBC from 8 a.m. to to 10 a.m. California time. Watch a live stream of the event on Peacock.

Will it rain on the Rose Parade?

The Rose Parade started as a way to promote Southern California and showcase the weather in the "Mediterranean of the West." This year's edition will be on the cool side, but conditions will be dry and sunny after a weekend that included heavy rain. Temperatures early Monday in Pasadena will be in the mid-40s and climb into the 50s by 10 a.m.

What is the Rose Parade theme?

The theme of the 2023 Rose Parade is “Turning the Corner.” The parade’s theme represents the world emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and the sweeping turn the floats and bands make from Orange Grove Boulevard onto Colorado Boulevard as part of their 5 1/2-mile route.

Who is the Rose Parade Grand Marshal?

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords is serving as grand marshal. She will ride down Colorado Boulevard in the parade and be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later Monday.

Giffords, 52, was shot in the head in January 2011 outside a Tucson, Arizona, grocery store during a public appearance. Because of the severe brain injury she suffered, she had to re-learn how to walk and talk.

With just days before the 134th Rose Parade, this year's royal court is making history. Angie Crouch reports for the NBC4 News on Dec. 29, 2022.

When was the first Rose Parade?

The first Rose Parade was in 1890. The parade of flowers was followed by chariot races, jousting, foot races and tug-o-war. The Valley Hunt Club put on the events, considered a way to promote Southern California and the region’s winter weather.

When was the first Tournament of Roses football game?

As for the first Tournament of Roses football game, that was Jan. 1, 1902 at Tournament Park. It was the first post-season football game in the country. Michigan clobbered Stanford, 49-0, prompting a decision to bring back the chariot races, but football was eventually re-instated as a Tournament tradition in 1916.

The year's game features Penn State and Utah.

When can spectators line up on the Rose Parade route?

Looking to snag a spot along the route? You can start claiming spaces on the sidewalk at noon Sunday, but all people and their belongings, like blankets and chairs, must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., spectators can move out to the blue “Honor Line” on the street.

What roads are closed for the Rose Parade?

Colorado Boulevard will close to traffic at 10 p.m. Sunday and remain closed until at least 2 p.m. Monday after the parade and ensuing cleanup. Closures will be effective from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street.

Several freeway ramps will be closed in the Pasadena area to control traffic from Sunday night until Monday afternoon. According to Caltrans, the following closures will be in effect.

Westbound 210 Freeway off-ramp at Sierra Madre;

Eastbound 210 off-ramp at San Gabriel Boulevard;

Eastbound 134 Freeway at Orange Grove Boulevard; and

Westbound 134 Freeway on-ramp at Orange Grove.

Where is parking for the Rose Parade?

Parking in the area will be limited and often sells out early, so parade-goers were urged to take Metro or other public transportation to the event. Metro L (Gold) Line service begins around 4 a.m. Monday, with four stations located with a half-mile of the parade route.

What are the rules for overnight camping?

Staying overnight on the route? Here are the rules.

Small, professionally made barbecues that are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are permitted along the route, but they must be at least 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher also must be readily available.

People under age 18 will only be permitted on the parade route from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Sunday if they are supervised by an adult.

Be prepared for cold weather and dress in layers. Temperatures will dip into the low 40s overnight.

Tents, sofas or boxes that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

Bonfires along the route are prohibited.

No items can be sold along the route without a city permit.

Selling spaces along the parade route is prohibited.

Horns may not be sold, given away or purchased along the route.

No public areas can be roped off.

Ladders or scaffolding that can be used for elevated viewing of the parade are prohibited.

Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on public streets and sidewalks and other public areas.

Also barred along the parade route are drones. The “No Drone Zone” ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration also extends to flights over the Rose Bowl during the football game. Anyone who violates the drone ban may be subject to arrest, prosecution, jail and/or fines.

As usual, security will be tight along the parade route, and anyone found violating the law or creating a disturbance will be removed from the area. Parade viewers are asked to report any suspicious activity and call 911 in the event of an emergency, or call 626-744-4241 for non-emergencies.