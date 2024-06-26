21 million Miniverse toy sets recalled after reports of burns and respiratory irritation

More than 21 million Miniverse "Make It Mini" sets by California toymaker MGA Entertainment are being recalled because of potentially hazardous resins, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported June 25.

The resins, when in liquid form, can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation or sensitization if inhaled, touched or ingested.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The resins contain acrylates in amounts prohibited in children’s products by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. The resins do not present hazards after they change form from a liquid to a solid, said the CPSC.

MGA Entertainment, who also owns LOL Surprise and Little Tikes among other toy brands, has so far received 26 reports of kids and adults who were harmed by the toys, including reports of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation, said the CPSC. In one case, a consumer’s asthma was triggered by exposure to one of the toys.

More than 21 million sets of the toys have been recalled in the United States with roughly a million more recalled in Canada.

The recalled toy sets include "Make It Mini Appliances," all models and series of "Make It Mini Food" and "Make It Mini Lifestyle."

Many of the sets are packaged in a sphere that contains the materials required to assemble the intended miniature imitation “appliance,” “food” or “lifestyle” items.

The CPSC noted that the resin packaging in each toy set may mimic food items such as a jar of peanut butter, a maple syrup bottle and a milk container, and the resins imitate food when hardened.

The toys were sold at Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Aldi, Hobby Lobby and other stores nationwide, and also online at Amazon.com, from October 2022 through June 2024.

The toys were priced at $7 and $13 for individual sets and $14 to $52 for sets sold in a box.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the toys and to contact MGA Entertainment to receive a pre-paid label to return either: (a) the entire product, including the unused resin, if the product has not been opened, or (b) the unused resins and a photograph of the product if the product has been opened.

Consumers can opt to receive a full refund or a replacement product.

For a full list of the recalled Miniverse “Make It Mini” sets, consult the CPSC website.

Consumers can reach MGA Entertainment by calling 800-222-4685 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, or emailing at mvcustomer_care@mgae.com.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: