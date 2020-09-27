Glastonbury

25 Students, 2 Staff Members at Glastonbury Schools in Quarantine

NBC Connecticut

School officials said a total of 25 students and two staff members at Glastonbury Public Schools are in quarantine.

Of the students in quarantine, 16 are from Glastonbury High School, seven are from Smith Middle School, one is from Gideon Welles School, and one is from Buttonball Elementary School, according to school officials.

One staff member from Hopewell School and another from the busyard are also in quarantine, the school district said.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Trump Paid No Federal Income Taxes in 10 of Past 15 Years: NY Times

Fort Lauderdale 31 mins ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Parscale Hospitalized After Barricading Self in Florida Home

One student at Glastonbury High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The numbers listed for people in quarantine indicate people who were in direct contact with someone who tested positive, according to the school district.

This article tagged under:

GlastonburyCOVID-19coronavirus in connecticut
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us