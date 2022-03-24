25-Year-Old Man Killed in Crash in Hadley

A 25-year-old Springfield man was killed in a crash in Hadley, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning.

The Northwestern District Attorney's Office said it happened on Mill Valley Road around 2 a.m. A police officer first spotted the vehicle taking a wide turn onto Mill Valley off Route 9, at one point going off the road onto the grass. The driver then ran a stop sign, prompting the officer to try to stop the car. According to the DA's office, the car sped off and when the officer caught up he found the car crashed into a tree further down the road.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.