26-Year-Old Man Dead After Crash in Epping

A 26-year-old man is dead and another person injured after a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Epping, New Hampshire, authorities said.

New Hampshire State Police said Casey McNamara, 26, of Freemont, was ejected from the vehicle and killed when the driver failed to navigate a turn on Jenness Road around 1 a.m. and veered off the road, striking multiple trees and rolling over.

Ryan Reed, 29, of Freemont, was also in the vehicle and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities did not say who was driving.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Evidence found on scene suggests speed, as well as alcohol impairment may have been factors, police said.

Jeanson Road was closed for about five hours while state police responded to the scene.