3 people killed after 15-year-old boy opened fire at Arkansas home

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office did not say if the teen is related to the three victims.

By Associated Press

A 15-year-old boy is being held and charged with capital murder after the bodies of three people were found shot dead at a home in a central Arkansas community over the weekend.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office on Monday said three victims were found shot dead when officers responded to a structure fire on Saturday west of Traskwood, a city about 35 miles (57 km) southwest of Little Rock.

The Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 47-year-old Jacob Martin Sr., 53-year-old Dara Martin and 16-year-old Aleah Martin.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the suspect, who they said was questioned that day and later charged as an adult with capital murder. The sheriff's office said the teen, who is also being charged with arson, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, is being held without bond.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office did not say if the teen is related to the three victims.

