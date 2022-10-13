3 Police Officers Shot in Bristol, Conn.: State Police

Three police officers were shot in Bristol Wednesday night, according to state police.

It happened on Redstone Hill Road.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting scene and maintained a large presence in the area into Thursday morning.

UPDATE: 3 officers were shot in Bristol OIS. We are still working diligently to gather accurate information from our investigators and all that are involved. We will provide a press conference as soon as we can. Again, please be patient as the scene is still very active and fluid — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 13, 2022

LifeStar helicopter crews said they responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone by helicopter.

A person who lives in the area told us he was playing tennis at Page Park when he heard gunshots.

"All we heard was sirens and then we heard the helicopter flying around from Page Park which is about two miles from here," Ted Krawiec said. “It’s scary, especially Bristol is, I mean, a peaceful town and it’s scary to hear something like this is happening here."

A large number of police officers were also at Bristol Hospital early Thursday morning. There was also a Bristol fire truck at the hospital with a large American flag hanging from its raised ladder.