Breakfast

3 Simple and Delicious Make-Ahead Breakfast Recipes

The fall can be a busy time of year, but it's still important to start your day off on the right foot. In this episode of The Hub Today present the Chef's Pantry, Anna Rossi is preparing breakfast for you with her go-to, make-ahead meals that are nutritious and delicious. Better yet, they will give you more time back in the morning.

On the menu, this time: Egg Bites that are perfect for everyone in the family -- just pop in the freezer and they are great to grab & go.

If granola is more your thing. Anna is making her Homemade Maple Harvest Granola to sprinkle on top of yogurt or just to eat it as is. It's the perfect snack for any time of the day.

Then, she jumps on the pumpkin spice bandwagon and whips up a Pumpkin Pie Spiced Chia Seed Pudding, perfect to dig into for a bite of fall flavor.

Watch above for Anna's tips & tricks to make these 3 breakfast recipes to perfection.

