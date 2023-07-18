Florida

3-year-old driving golf cart hits and kills 7-year-old in Florida

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation

By NBC6

Shutterstock

A 3-year-old boy driving a golf cart in Fort Myers, Fla., crashed into a 7-year-old boy, killing him, police said.

The crash happened at around 4 p.m. Monday on a private property lot on Orange River Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 3-year-old approached a right curve and collided with the 7-year-old, who was standing in the front yard of a residence, troopers said.

The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and later died. The 3-year-old was not injured.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Under a state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, golf cart drivers must be at least 15 with a learner's permit or 16 with a driver's license. The law goes into effect on Oct. 1.

The law had previously allowed anyone 14 and older to drive a golf cart.

This article tagged under:

FloridaFort Myers
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us