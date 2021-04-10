Reseda

Three Children Found Fatally Stabbed in Los Angeles

The children are all under the age of 5, the LAPD said.

By Shahan Ahmed, Kevin LaBeach and Kim Tobin

NBCLA

A grandmother went inside a Reseda apartment Saturday morning and found her three young grandchildren had been stabbed to death, Los Angeles police said.

The gruesome discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, Sgt. David Bambrick of the LAPD's West Valley Division said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The children's ages were 3, 2 and 6 months old.

Police identified Liliana Carrillo, 30, as a person of interest in the case. Carrillo, the mother of the three young children, was suspected in a carjacking in the Bakersfield area on Saturday, according to the LAPD.

A short time later, authorities at the crime scene announced Carrillo had been caught and taken into custody in Ponderosa, in Tulare County--north of Bakersfield.

Carrillo is the primary suspect in the unconscionable killings, according to homicide investigators.

"My heart is broken," Mishal Hashimi, a resident in the Reseda neighborhood, said. "Every time I see news about children like this, my heart breaks in pieces. And now, it's like right in front of my building--it's unbelievable."

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services is part of the investigation and was on scene Saturday, but police did not say if the father of the children had been located or if there was any past issue with DCFS.

U.S. & World

US Capitol Riot 6 hours ago

‘Clear the Capitol,' Pence Pleaded, Timeline of Riot Shows

British Royal Family 10 hours ago

Charles: Royal Family ‘Deeply Grateful' for World's Support

"Leave the house, leave the children, leave your family or whatever, but don't harm children," said Hashimi. "It's so sad."

This article tagged under:

Reseda
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us