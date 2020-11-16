4 Creative, Fun School Lunch Ideas Your Kids Will Love– Using What You Already Have At Home

'Mom, are we having that again?' If that sounds familiar as you put lunches and snacks together day after day for your kids, listen up.

Cookbook author and founder of Weelicious Catherine McCord joined Maria Sansone to share out-of-the-box ideas that are a win-win-win.

They are fun, so your kids will love them.

Many of them are nutritious.

You can make them with what you already have at home.

1.First up, cinnamon toast lollipops.

If you're making sandwiches, take leftover bread and curl it up, dip it in butter, sugar and cinnamon and toast it.

Then, the fun part. Put it on a stick. Kids love anything they can hold on a stick. You can make these for breakfast, lunch, or an after-school snack.

2. Homemade fruit roll-ups.

Most kids will jump at anything that tastes like candy, but parents shudder at the thought of all the added sugar. An easy fix: homemade fruit leather.

Take your favorite fruit, such as peaches, apples, cherries, and blend them.

Next, place them on a dehydrator sheet or a parchment sheet on a baking pan and bake them at the lowest setting possible until the fruit turns into fruit leather. No sugar added.

3. Cucumber sandwiches

Cut up cucumbers and stack turkey or ham and your favorite cheese to make little sandwiches.

They are great for lunch or after-school snacks.

And they are perfect for kids who can't have gluten.

4. Apple, honey, cheddar quesadilla

Doesn't your mouth water just reading the name? McCord says if you haven't had apple and cheese together you are missing out.

Just stack your favorite apple and cheddar, pour on a little honey and then fry or bake in a quesadilla shell.

Four easy ways to shake up your weekly lunch routine. What's your go-to school lunch or snack? Let us know!