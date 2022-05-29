4 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on I-95 South in Guilford, Conn.

Four people died on Sunday after a wrong-way crash took place on Interstate 95 Southbound in Guilford, which shut down the highway for several hours, according to officials.

Connecticut State Police said a Chevrolet Colorado driven by 76-year-old Johnny Bookhardt from Norwalk, was driving southbound on I-95 south between exits 60 and 59.

A Nissan Altima, driven by 22-year-old Luis Garduno-Cidals of Westbrook, was driving northbound in the southbound lane and hit Bookhardt head-on.

The Chevrolet Colorado also contained two passengers, according to the accident report. 68-year-old Caroline G Bookhardt was sitting in the passenger seat, and 66-year-old Patricia Kessler-Greene was sitting in the back seat. Both were Norwalk residents, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All four people involved were pronounced dead at the scene, Connecticut State Police said.

The highway has since reopened.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 860-399-2100.

Connecticut State Police first reported it was Johnny Bookhardt who was traveling in the wrong direction. In a new report sent out by authorities, Luis Garduno-Cidals was the wrong-way driver. NBC Connecticut will continue reporting any new information.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbcconnecticut.com/newsletters/?_osource=rm_npd_nbc_ct_hs_mnu0022u003ehereu003c/au003e to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.