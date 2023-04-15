4 Injured in Golf Cart Rollover at Conn. Campground

Four people are injured after a golf cart rolled over at a campground in Bantam on Saturday.

Dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the Cozy Hill campground around 9:15 a.m. after getting a report of a golf cart rollover with injuries.

An ambulance and LifeStar were requested to the scene due to the reported number of patients and extent of injuries.

Firefighters said LifeStar was later determined to not be necessary and was canceled.

EMS personnel transported four people to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to be treated for what they said were non-life threatening injuries.