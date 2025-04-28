At least four people have died and multiple others have been injured after a vehicle crashed through a downstate Illinois day care center.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle crashed into the YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp in Chatham, about 12 miles south of the state capital.

State police reported that the victims who died are all between the ages of 4 and 18.

Three individuals were struck outside the building, according to authorities. The vehicle then crashed through the east wall of the structure, hitting multiple other victims inside, before crashing through the western wall.

No information has been released on the identity of the victims, and there has been no word on exactly how many individuals were hit by the vehicle.

Authorities say multiple victims were transported to area hospitals, and another was airlifted from the scene with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and was taken to an area hospital for observation.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his office is closely monitoring developments, and asked for prayers for the victims.

“My administration is closely monitoring the crash in Chatham,” he said in a social media post. “As we continue to learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities. Let’s wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation.”

Springfield firefighters are assisting Chatham with what it called an “active incident response.” They said they had “limited information.”

We will update this story with details as they become available.