New Milford

High school senior dead, others injured after New Milford, Conn. crash

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A 17-year old has died in a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Route 7 in New Milford Friday.

New Milford Public Schools said a twelfth grader in the district has died. They're offering counseling services this weekend for anyone wishing to talk about what happened.

"At this time, out of respect for the family, we ask that we not speculate what may have happened in this situation but rather we understand that the passing of anyone from our community is a great loss which, in one way or another, affects each of us," the school district said.

Route 7, also known as Danbury Road, was closed for an extended period of time but has since reopened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The police department said they responded to the area at about 2:30 p.m. in front of Italia Mia. An Infiniti G35 was traveling on Route 7 in the right lane while a Hyundai Tucson was trying to turn left into the Italian restaurant.

The cars crashed and the Infiniti then collided with another car. A 17-year-old passenger in the Infiniti was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver and passenger of the second car hit were also taken to the hospital, but the driver refused treatment, authorities said.

U.S. & World

government shutdown 4 mins ago

The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who's hit and what's next?

baseball 3 hours ago

With the future of AM unclear, a look back at the powerful role radio plays in baseball history

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass initially said the three-car accident sent four people to the hospital.

Counseling services will be available Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area for approximately eight hours while police conducted their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Smith at 860-355-3133.

This article tagged under:

New Milford
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us