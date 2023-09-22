High school senior dead, others injured after New Milford, Conn. crash

A 17-year old has died in a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Route 7 in New Milford Friday.

New Milford Public Schools said a twelfth grader in the district has died. They're offering counseling services this weekend for anyone wishing to talk about what happened.

"At this time, out of respect for the family, we ask that we not speculate what may have happened in this situation but rather we understand that the passing of anyone from our community is a great loss which, in one way or another, affects each of us," the school district said.

Route 7, also known as Danbury Road, was closed for an extended period of time but has since reopened.

The police department said they responded to the area at about 2:30 p.m. in front of Italia Mia. An Infiniti G35 was traveling on Route 7 in the right lane while a Hyundai Tucson was trying to turn left into the Italian restaurant.

The cars crashed and the Infiniti then collided with another car. A 17-year-old passenger in the Infiniti was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver and passenger of the second car hit were also taken to the hospital, but the driver refused treatment, authorities said.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass initially said the three-car accident sent four people to the hospital.

Counseling services will be available Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area for approximately eight hours while police conducted their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Smith at 860-355-3133.