2 Men Dead, 2 Others Injured After Boat Capsizes on Long Island Sound Near Stamford, CT: DEEP

Two men have died and two others in critical condition after a boat capsized on Long Island Sound on Sunday morning, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police were called to a report of a capsized vessel off of Darien.

DEEP officials said the four adult men were in a small boat and were all wearing lifejackets when the boat capsized on Long Island Sound about one mile offshore from West Beach in Stamford.

According to DEEP, four people were recovered by Stamford and Darien marine units and were brought to shore. From there, authorities said all four men were transported to local hospitals.

CPR was administered to at least two of the people involved, they added.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the hospital after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, according to DEEP. Their identities have not been released while their next of kin is notified.

The other two men who were transported to the hospital are in critical condition, Stamford firefighters said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.