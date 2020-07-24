478 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across New England Thursday

A total of 478 new coronavirus cases and 27 new deaths were reported in New England states on Thursday.

That's a slight uptick from Wednesday, when 433 new cases and 21 deaths were reported.

Massachusetts reported Thursday that 16 people with the new coronavirus have died and 270 more cases of the virus were confirmed. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,265 deaths and 107,683 cases.

As of Thursday, 6,318 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 25 cases. Three new deaths were announced, for a total of 405.

Maine officials reported an increase of 14 to its total tally of confirmed new cases of the virus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to more than 3,700. The number of deaths held steady at 118.

Republican Congressional leaders and the White House have reached a tentative deal Wednesday on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief package, separate from the Democrat's $3 trillion bill. The deal reportedly includes another round of direct payments to Americans, plus $16 billion in new money for coronavirus testing, something President Trump opposed.

The Vermont Health Department Thursday reported 11 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ten of the cases were in Chittenden County. The eleventh case was in Windsor County. There are two people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. The number of deaths remains at 56, where it has been for more than a month.

More than 1,000 people have died of coronavirus-related illness in Rhode Island, the state Department of Health announced Thursday. The agency reported four new fatalities, bringing the statewide coronavirus death toll since the pandemic began earlier this year to 1,001. The state also reported more than 75 new confirmed cases of the disease Thursday, for a total of more than 18,100 known cases since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, there have been more than 48,000 positive cases in Connecticut, an increase of 83 since Wednesday. There have been 4,410 COVID-associated deaths, an increase of four since Wednesday. The number of hospitalizations grew by nine, for a total of 72.