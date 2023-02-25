5 Killed in Small Medical Plane Crash in Nevada

All five people aboard a small medical plane died when it crashed Friday night, shortly after disappearing from radar, officials said Saturday morning.

The PC 12 fixed-wing plane operated by REMSA Health, tail number N273SM, went off radar around 9:45 p.m. Friday, near Stagecoach, Nevada, Central Lyon County Fire Department said in a statement.

The county sheriff’s office said searchers found the aircraft at about 11:15 p.m., according to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV.

All five people aboard, including the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient, and a patient's family member, were killed in the wreck, REMSA Health said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies," said a spokesperson for Care Flight and Guardian Flight. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident."

As a result of the crash, REMSA Health has paused all flights across the company. An investigation is ongoing.

Stagecoach is about 40 miles east of Reno and about 15 miles west of Silver Springs.