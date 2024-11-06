Arizona

5 are killed when small jet crashes into vehicle after taking off in suburban Phoenix

Television news video showed what appeared to be a large fire on a road near the airport.

By The Associated Press

Mesa plane crash
KPNX

A small jet crashed into a vehicle Tuesday after taking off from a suburban Phoenix airport, killing five people, police said.

The plane crashed while taking off from Falcon Field Airport in Mesa, police there said in a statement. The Honda HA-420 light business jet struck the vehicle outside airport property at 4:40 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Five people were confirmed dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said five people were aboard the plane but didn't specify whether they all died or whether anyone in the vehicle may have been among the victims.

The FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board and Mesa authorities will investigate. No further information was released.

Copyright The Associated Press

